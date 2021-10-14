Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Stock Price Down 26%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)’s stock price dropped 26% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.87 and last traded at $75.87. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.