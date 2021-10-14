Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.10. 3,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.