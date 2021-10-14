Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QQD opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

