Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 495,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of FCG stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.