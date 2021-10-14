SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

