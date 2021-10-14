Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after buying an additional 40,509 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

