Sigma Planning Corp Sells 289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,370,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

