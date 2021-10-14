Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 812,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.