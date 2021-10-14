Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 49,342.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $109.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

