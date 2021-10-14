Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,937,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

