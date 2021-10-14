Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

