Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after buying an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,990,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $159.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $159.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,418,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,745 shares of company stock valued at $89,143,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

