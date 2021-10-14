Sigma Planning Corp Buys 62,987 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 152.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

