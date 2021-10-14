Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.75. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 69,838 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.