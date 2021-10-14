Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $15.75. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 69,838 shares traded.
SBSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
