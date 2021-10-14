Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Decreases By 84.6%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WEI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Weidai has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEI. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weidai in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weidai in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weidai by 81.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weidai in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

