Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Drops By 90.9%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Waterside Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
About Waterside Capital
