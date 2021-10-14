Short Interest in Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Drops By 90.9%

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSCC opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Waterside Capital has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is a publicly traded Small Business Investment Company (SBIC), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, with a portfolio of approximately $15 million of loans and investments in 12 companies located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Waterside Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies that meet certain criteria.

