Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Expands By 366.7%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivendi stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

