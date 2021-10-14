Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declines By 53.8%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,241. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the period.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.