Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Grows By 137.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TANNI opened at $26.64 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

