Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 3,415.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 3,415.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

