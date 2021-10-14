Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Increases By 3,415.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 3,415.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.
About Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
