Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Drops By 52.6%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,934. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

