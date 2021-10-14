Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Decreases By 55.4%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Star Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Star Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGU stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 1,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,783. The firm has a market cap of $419.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 27.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

