Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Expands By 255.6%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

