Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Expands By 255.6%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPVNF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.