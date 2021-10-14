Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Decreases By 92.3%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

