Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Decreases By 74.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 48,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,553. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

