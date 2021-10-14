Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Increases By 129.6%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the September 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

