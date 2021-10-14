Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Grows By 422.2%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Qt Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Shares of QTGPF remained flat at $$189.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $168.50 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.95.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.