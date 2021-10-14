Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Grows By 7,700.0%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PureTech Health stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 2,425.00.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

