Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Grows By 533.3%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OTIVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 3,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,463. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. On Track Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 90.42% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

