Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 85.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NAD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 318,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,043. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.