Short Interest in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Increases By 206.6%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Shares of NXU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.