Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Increases By 143.1%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NTIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,303. Network-1 Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.