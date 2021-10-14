Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Expands By 2,200.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LBSR opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

