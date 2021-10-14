Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Expands By 2,200.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LBSR opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
