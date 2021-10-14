Short Interest in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Expands By 263.0%

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 263.0% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Spinnaker Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

