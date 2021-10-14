Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Drops By 57.5%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.44 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.