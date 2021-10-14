Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 396.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 396.4% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

PSCE stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.