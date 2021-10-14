Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Expands By 346.2%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $$11.01 on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

