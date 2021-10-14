Short Interest in Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Increases By 1,850.0%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FZMD stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Fuse Medical has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.90.
Fuse Medical Company Profile
