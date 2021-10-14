Short Interest in Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Increases By 1,850.0%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FZMD stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Fuse Medical has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Fuse Medical alerts:

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.