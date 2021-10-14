Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Decreases By 73.8%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

