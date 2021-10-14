Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Increases By 987.0%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

