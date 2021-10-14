Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 99.5%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.66 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.