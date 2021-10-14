Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 99.5%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.66 on Thursday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.