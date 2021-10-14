Short Interest in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Decreases By 70.4%

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

