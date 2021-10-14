Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Expands By 213.3%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DISA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.