Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Expands By 118.8%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CBMB stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBM Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.