Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Rises By 225.0%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,782,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 195,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,921. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

