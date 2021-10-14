Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declines By 61.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the September 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

BOE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,641. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

