Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Rises By 1,334.9%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 1,334.9% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
About Alpha Lithium
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.