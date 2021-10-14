Short Interest in Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Rises By 1,334.9%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, a growth of 1,334.9% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Alpha Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

