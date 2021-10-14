Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Expands By 129.7%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adyen stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

