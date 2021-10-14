Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:NXR opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norcros has a one year low of GBX 157.39 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.21.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

