Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $830.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
