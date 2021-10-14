Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

